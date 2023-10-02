DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 Oct)—The Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) is ready to employ its floating assets, including two brand new ships, for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, during a courtesy visit at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City. Photo courtesy of CGDSEM

Commodore Rejard Marfe, the newly appointed CGDSEM commander, said that the new vessels—BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401), a 44-meter ship acquired from Japan; and the 24-meter BRP Panglao (FPB-2402) from France—will be used to aid in the transportation of election machines and election supervisors, if they are in need of transportation.

He told MindaNews during a courtesy visit at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday that CGDSEM is ready and prepared to assist the region with the ships equipped with fuel and trained personnel.

Marfe further mentioned that there are a total of six Coast Guard stations and 39 substations strategically located around the Davao Region to monitor threats that may impede the upcoming election.

He said that while CGDSEM has enough manpower for now, they are requesting for more as they are currently activating additional stations and substations.

But Marfe admitted that the CGDSEM lacks modernized equipment. “It’s difficult to say it’s enough; actually, it’s not. However, we are maximizing whatever is available to us,” Marfe said.

He said that it is for this reason that the Philippine Coast Guard is supporting Senate Bill No. 2112, filed by Senator Christopher Bong Go on May 3 this year, to modernize and enhance the PCG’s capabilities, including the procurement of state-of-the-art assets and resources, especially with the tension rising in the West Philippine Sea.

Marfe said the CGDSEM is continuously coordinating with local government units, Bantay Dagat, maritime law enforcement agencies, and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and monitor potential threats in the region. (Miah Christine Bontilao / MindaNews)