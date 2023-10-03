Troops secure Sousa Extension in Barangay Rosary Heights 12, Cotabato City where a clash erupted between rival political camps on Monday night, 23 October 2023. MindaNews photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 October) – Three persons were killed while two others were wounded following a fierce gun battle in Cotabato City Monday night, with the local police classifying the incident as election-related violence.

City police chief Col. Querubin Manalang Jr. said the clash was a result of an “obvious election-related incident.”

Citing initial investigation, he noted the gun battle erupted following an altercation that ensued after one party accused another of destroying their campaign poster at Sousa Extension in Barangay Rosary Heights 12.

In a police report, Manalang said they detained 12 suspects, including a candidate for barangay captain of Rosary Heights 12 identified as Juhalidin Ladesla Abdul alias “Boyong,” 40.

Police Captain Jemu Remolete, of Cotabato City Police Station 1 said that civilians were shocked after intense gun fires were heard from Sousa Extension at around 9 p.m.

The fatality was identified as Al Farr “Kako” Ayunan, a candidate for barangay kagawad in Barangay Kalanganan 2, this city. He is a son of Edris Ayunan, who is running for village chief of Kalanganan 2.

The Ayunan family is one of the known local political clans in the city who fielded candidates from their clan, including the wives, sons and nephews of the so called “Three Brothers Ayunan” clan.

The police report identified the two other fatalities as Nur-Moqtadin Butucan, a candidate for barangay kagawad of Rosary Heights 12, and Faisal Abas, of legal age and a resident of Kalanganan 2. Both were reportedly allied with Ayunan clan.

Police named the wounded as Saipul Sapalon and Fajeed Daud, both married and residents of Kalanganan 2.

Before the gun battle erupted, a heated confrontation was caught on video in a common poster area along Sousa Extension, where an individual was seen tearing a campaign poster.

A few moments later, a convoy of motorcycles and vehicles arrived, followed by bursts of gunfire.

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao urged residents to remain calm and demanded for an impartial investigation from authorities.

He ordered the suspension of classes in four schools near Rosary Heights 12 Tuesday morning.

Manalang said that more troops have been deployed in the area after they received reports of massing up of forces of one political camp from villages in nearby Maguindanao del Norte.

The deadly incident came exactly a week before the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)