DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 October) – A measure that seeks to repeal the ordinance requiring the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places here due to the COVID-19 pandemic was approved on second reading on Tuesday.

The proposal to repeal Ordinance No. 0307-20, Series of 2020, which required the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places during the COVID-19 community quarantine, was in response to Proclamation No. 297, Series of 2023 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last July 22, which lifted the public health emergency on COVID-19 in the country.

Councilor Richlyn N. Justol-Baguilod, Committee on Health chairperson, said the proposed ordinance, apart from repealing the mandatory wearing of face masks, would nullify the penalties imposed by Ordinance No. 0307-20.

However, she emphasized that if the proposal is approved by the city council and signed by Mayor Sebastian Duterte, people with pending cases for violating Ordinance No. 0307-20 would still need to pay their respective fines if found guilty.

“Kung nafile-an silag kaso during the prescribed period of time, pwede sila habulon gihapon. Pero kung wala sila nafile-an ug kaso, dili na sila mahabol if ever napirmahan na ni atong ordinansa (If there were cases filed against them during the prescribed period, they still need to face them. However, if there were no cases filed against them, they can’t be chased anymore once the ordinance is signed), Justol-Baguilod said.

Based on data from the Davao City Police Office, 8,392 out of the 13,399 violators from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 failed to pay their fines.

It noted that 5,007 violators settled their obligations.

In her privilege speech, Justol-Baguilod said that “it has become imperative to conduct a thorough review of our existing ordinance to ensure that it accurately aligns with the present realities on the ground.”

With the possible surge of influenza-like cases in the city, Justol-Baguilod is seeking to propose another resolution following the recommendation of the City Health Office.

According to her, the resolution would encourage people to wear face masks particularly in schools where children, considered among the vulnerable sectors, are concentrated.

Although wearing of face masks is highly recommended, she said that those who opt out of wearing face masks would not be penalized as it is not mandated by a national law.

Likewise, the city also cannot impose a mandatory wearing of face masks since it is currently not under a public health emergency, she added. (Miah Christine Bontilao / MindaNews)