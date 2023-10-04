Hazy downtown Davao City as seen from Barangay Limao in Samal Island, Davao del Norte on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. MindaNews Photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 October) – The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Davao assured the residents in the region that the air quality index (AQI) is still at the “fair to good” level amid concerns about the possible impact of massive forest fires in Indonesia on the area’s air quality.

In a statement released on Tuesday, EMB-Davao regional director Alnulfo M. Alvarez assured the public that the bureau is “monitoring the situation and is well-prepared to respond to any changes.”

“We understand the concerns of our community members regarding the forest fires in Indonesia and their potential impact on our air quality,” he said.

Alvarez said the air quality is generally satisfactory, posing little or no risk to health despite concerns about a possible transboundary haze across countries in the Southeast Asian region.

He added that the agency is closely monitoring the air quality to ensure the “well-being of the residents.”

“Our dedicated team of experts is working diligently to keep track of the air quality data and take necessary actions to safeguard the public health,” he said.

The EMB-Davao urged the residents to stay updated on the air quality status through http://ambientair.emb.gov.ph/ and take the necessary precautions, especially individuals with respiratory conditions.

“It is advisable to limit outdoor activities and use masks if ever the AQI deteriorates,” it said.

The Environment Ministry of Indonesia earlier denied that its forest fires in Sumatra and portions of Borneo were causing the haze in Malaysia. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)