DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 October) – Eight persons in Barangay Marilog, this city, were taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment after they experienced vomiting allegedly due to food poisoning on Monday, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said Tuesday.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said that there were three other persons who were not brought to the hospital as they only experienced mild symptoms.

She said that two persons were discharged today, Tuesday, while the six others who are still in the hospital have been declared by physicians in stable condition.

Tuazon said the health authorities are investigating whether the food poisoning was caused by eating spaghetti or drinking from a nearby spring water.

She said that not all those who had eaten the spaghetti were affected.

Tuazon said the employer of a certain Evangeline Palao, caretaker of a house at Deca Homes Subdivision in Barangay Tacunan, came over to their house and cooked spaghetti for her family.

Those affected were Maricel P. Misa, 32; Mariel P. Misa, 1; Janelito P. Misa, 7; Norbert P. Misa, 9; Romy P. Antogon, 35; Beverlyn P. Antogon, 28; JP P. Antogon, 7; Kimberly P. Antogon, 3; Robelyn P. Antogon, 1; Axel Jhon P. Dalac, 6; and Rey Colihi Dalac, 16. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)