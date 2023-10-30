Samsia Imam (left), 36, joins the long queue of voters who came early for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections outside the Buadipuso Bontong National High School in Buadiposo Bontong, Lanao del Sur on Monday, 30 October 2023. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

BUADIPUSO BONTONG, Lanao del Sur (MindaNews / 30 October) – Outside the Buadipuso Bontong National High School here, Samsia Imam, 36, joined the long queue of voters who came early for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, 30 October.

But by 9am, they’re still not allowed in by soldiers because the ballots haven’t arrived yet.

“We left home at 4 a.m. because we’re told it will be on a first come, first served basis. We haven’t even had breakfast yet,” she said.

Imam was enduring the mid-morning sun just outside the school’s gate when interviewed.

She that said elections are always late to start in their area.

A number of soldiers were inside and outside the school, controlling the crowd. An armored vehicle is parked nearby.

Atty. Udtog Tago, Lanao del Sur provincial election supervisor, confirmed that polling was delayed in parts of Buadipuso Bontong town, reportedly due to heated contest among rival camps.

The queue at 8:30 a.m was just as long outside the Patani Elementary School in the outskirts of Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur. (Bobby Timonera with a report from Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)