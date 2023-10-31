Teachers secured by the police leave the Cotabato City hall to go to their precinct assignments for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, 30 October 2023. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 31 October) – The two candidates gunning for village chief of Barangay Rosary Heights 3 here had the shock of their lives after they got the same number of votes during Monday’s elections.

Reelectionist Sukarno Utto and Omar Pasawilan both garnered 997 votes, a rare local election outcome that also shocked their respective supporters.

With their consent, the local Commission on Elections decided to hold a “best-of-five” draw lots.

City Mayor Mohammad “Bruce” Matabalao, local police officials, members of the media and the candidates’ supporters witnessed the exciting moment Tuesday afternoon.

Pasawilan ended up as the lucky one.

Utto, accepting defeat, shook Pasawilan’s hand. They exchanged a few words and parted ways peacefully.

Before the deciding moment, the two pledged to support whoever will win.

The draw lots activity was held at the Cotabato City Pilot Elementary School, where the polling for their village was held Monday.

In a short media briefing after the draw lots, Pasawilan said he will give priority to peace and order and flood control efforts in Baranggay Rosary Heights 3.

Atty. Norpaisa Paglala- Manduyug, city election officer, said Tuesday that the results of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan in the city’s 37 barangays are all completed. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)