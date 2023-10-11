COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 11 October)—Elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) arrested Wednesday evening the town mayor of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur for a murder case.

Datu Salibo Mayor Solaiman Sandigan (center, in black jacket), arrives at the office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group regional office in Cotabato City at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 October 2023. CIDG elements arrested him at around 7 p.. in his residence in Datu Salibo town, Maguindanao del Sur.. Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News Team

Kutangbato News reported that Mayor Solaiman Sandigan was arrested right in his home in Datu Salibo by virtue of a warrant issued by the presiding judge of the 12th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Branch 15.

Sandigan was blamed for the death of his town councilor, Demson Silongan, who was gunned down at the municipal compound on April 17 this year while he was about to disembark from his car to attend a Sangguniang Bayan session.

Four months later, the victim’s brother, Datu Manot Silongan, was also killed by bomb attack in nearby Shariff Saydona town of Maguindanao del Sur. He was chairman of Brgy. Pendetin in Datu Salibo.

Silongan reportedly did not resist arrest and joined the CIDG-BAR team to their office in Cotabato City with his lawyer and close kin to face the charges linking him.

CIDG-BAR personnel refused to answer questions from the media during the arrest. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)