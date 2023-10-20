Image courtesy of Phivolcs

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 October) — Classes in all levels in both public and private schools in Davao de Oro have been suspended after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao at 2:58 a.m. on Friday.

Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy P. Montejo-Gonzaga ordered the suspension, saying the local authorities need to conduct structural integrity assessments on infrastructures to ensure the safety of the school children.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located 35 kilometers southeast of New Bataan in Davao De Oro.

Varying intensities were reported across parts of Southeastern Mindanao: Intensity V was felt in Caraga in Davao Oriental, New Bataan, Maragusan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro; Intensity IV in Nabunturan, Compostela, Monkayo, Mawab, Montevista, Laak, Mabini, and Maco, in Davao de Oro; and intensity III in Davao City, Tagum City in Davao del Norte; and Intensity I in Bislig City and Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental intensities were also felt: intensity IV in Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Intensity III in Malungon, Sarangani; intensity II in Magpet and Alamada in Cotabato, Davao City, Matanao in Davao Del Sur, Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental, Koronadal City, Tupi, and Tampakan in South Cotabato;

Intensity I in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, M’lang and Kidapawan City in Cotabato, Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental, Malapatan and Kiamba in Sarangani, Polomolok in South Cotabato, and General Santos City.

Gonzaga directed other government agencies to ensure the safety of their personnel and encouraged them to conduct structural integrity assessments in coordination with their respective local government units.

Franz Irag, information officer of the Office of Civil Defense-Davao, reported that a power interruption was experienced in the towns of Pantukan in Davao de Oro, and Caraga, Lupon, San Isidro, Tarragona, and Mati City in Davao Oriental shortly after the quake hit. Power was restored at 6:56 a.m.He said an assessment of the possible damage is ongoing in quake-affected areas. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)