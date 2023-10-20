Photo from the Facebook page of Central Mindanao University

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 20 October) – A graduate of Central Mindanao University in Musuan, Maramag, Bukidnon placed second in the Veterinarians Licensure Examination held on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 in 10 cities across the country.

Clarissa Therese Montilla Mordeno got a rating of 84.04 percent.

Mordeno, a resident of Davao City, finished her secondary education at the Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao Campus.



Juridico Babiano of De La Salle-Araneta University aced the board with a rating of 84.28 percent.

Jan Reginald Cruz Tabora, another examinee from De La Salle-Araneta University, placed fifth with his 82.18-percent rating.

Katherine Dion Oda Nera of Isabela State University-Echague was fourth with a rating of 82.86 percent.

Four examinees from the University of the Philippines Los Banos were among the top nine passers – Diego Antonio Gonzales Hernandez, 83.42 percent (3rd), Denielle Fuentes Germodo, 81.98 percent (6th), Princess Jamie Aranillo Provido, 80.78 percent (8th), and John Kenneth Lee Dudan, 80.70 percent (9th).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board of Veterinary Medicine conducted the licensure exam in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, and Tuguegarao.

The PRC said 92 of the 985 examinees passed the examination or a national passing rate of 9.34 percent.

The results were posted on the PRC website on Oc. 17. (MindaNews)