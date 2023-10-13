DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 October)—Police rescued on Friday a three-month-old baby a day after he was allegedly taken from his mother at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) here.

Authorities identified the suspect as 36-year-old Rhialyn Cayatanao Herrera, who originally came from Zambales City and is now residing in Barangay Mintal in Tugbok District.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said that upon receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspect, authorities immediately proceeded to her residence and found Herrera with the baby.

Tuazon said the baby was brought to the Holy Spirit Hospital for check-up, and is in stable condition.

She said the suspect is currently detained as police are preparing the filing of appropriate charges against her.

Tuazon said the baby’s 26-year-old mother, who came from Surigao City, reported the alleged kidnapping to police on Thursday.

Tuazon said that at SMPC, the suspect offered to carry the baby as the mother was pumping breast milk. But a few moments later, the alleged kidnapper was already gone with the baby. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)