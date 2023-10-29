The Davao Region. Map courtesy of Google

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 October) – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Davao Region said it is all set for the conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections elections on Monday.

Lawyer Gay Enumerables, Comelec-Davao assistant regional director, said during Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency on Friday that all polling centers in the region were already inspected.

She said all teachers have been trained and are ready to facilitate the opening of the local polls at exactly 7am on Monday.

She said the COMELEC started delivering materials needed for the conduct of the elections days ahead, particularly to polling precincts situated in the far-flung communities of the region to ensure that elections would push through as scheduled.

Aris B. Juanillo, chief of the Field Technical Assistant Division of the Department of Education-Davao, said there are a total of 19,988 public school teachers who will serve in the polling centers on the day of the election.

“We would like to assure the public that we are very much willing to serve in this upcoming election. We pledge our full support and commitment to our community that your public school teachers in Region 11 are very committed to honest, fair, and peaceful elections,” he said.

In a data released by the Comelec-Davao on September 4, a total of 47,637 aspirants from across the 1,162 barangays of the region filed certificates of candidacy from August 28 to September 2.

Of this figure, there are 2,932 candidates for punong barangay, 25,587 for seats in the Sangguniang Barangay, 3,050 for the position of Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, and 16,068 for SK members.

The Comelec-Davao recorded a total of 9,519 official candidates in Davao de Oro, 10,030 in Davao del Norte, 8,030 in Davao City, 9,239 in Davao del Sur, 3,568 in Davao Occidental, and 7,251 in Davao Oriental.

Police Major Catherine dela Rey, Police Regional Office-Davao spokesperson, said there are no reported election-related incidents or harassments in the region. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)