DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 October) – Facebook will take down the social media account of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) at 10:00 p.m. on Monday after being “mass reported,” an official of the water utility said.

DCWD uses the social media platform to release updates, including, among others, schedules of water interruptions, campaigns for water conservation, and El Niño forecast, to consumers.

DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod confirmed that the utility received a notification from Facebook about the termination of its account.

She said the grounds for termination “remain unclear as the notification did not indicate alleged violations of the specific rules.”

As of October 16, the DCWD has 137,000 followers.

Duhaylungsod said the DCWD’s information technology department, which handles the water utility’s social media account, is preparing an appeal to Facebook.

“As part of our protocol, we are already preparing internally for the possible migration to another page. We would know for sure later. As of this time, we are holding off announcements,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)