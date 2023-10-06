Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center in Malaybalay City on 04 June 2020. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 06 October) – A message circulating online that a hospital is currently on lockdown because of a patient with Covid-19 is not true, the Department of Health said.

In an advisory dated Oct. 5 and posted on the Facebook page of the Philippine Information Agency Davao Region on Oct. 6, the DOH said “no hospital is currently implementing a lockdown and all DOH hospitals remain fully operational.”

“The DOH calls on the public to be vigilant in sharing information and only source health news and information from official DOH platforms,” it said.

The advisory did not mention the name and location of the hospital allegedly on lockdown.

The false message said in Filipino: “In case you have relatives or acquaintances who are going to (name of hospital that was pixelated in the embedded image of the advisory), tell them not to go because the hospital is on lockdown due to a patient with coronavirus.” (MindaNews)