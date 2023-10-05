DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Oct)—A fire broke out at the NCCC Main Magsaysay here around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Thea S. Padua, public relations manager of the company operated by LTS Malls Inc. of the Lim Family, told MindaNews that the fire occurred at the grocery area of the mall located at the junction of Magsaysay Ave. and Lizada St.

She said that responders are currently trying to put out the fire at the mall, more popularly referred to as NCCC Uyanguren (old name of Magsaysay St.).

No additional information was provided.

“Details will be provided as soon as available. Please keep posted,” she said.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesperson for the Davao City Fire District, said that as of 9:55 p.m., the firefighters are still inside the establishment.

On December 23, 2017, a fire razed the four-story NCCC Mall Ma-a, which killed 38 people.

Late last month, the warehouse of NCCC in Tagum, Davao del Norte, was also damaged by fire that lasted several hours. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)