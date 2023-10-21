Photo from the Duterte Omar-Team Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 October) – After Oct. 30, another Duterte will be added to the list of family members who have become political leaders of this city.

Omar Vincent S. Duterte, grandson of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, is running unopposed for barangay chairman of Buhangin Proper in the second legislative district in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The 29-year old rookie politician is the eldest son of First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte with first wife, Lovelie Sangkola.

Banking on the popularity and influence of his family, Omar’s campaign materials carried his surname in capital letters, accompanied with the tagline “Continuing the Legacy.”

Thirty-four candidates are vying for seats in the Sangguniang Barangay, including incumbent Buhangin Proper chairman Francisco V. Gamad.

According to the data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Davao on September 4, a total of 47,637 aspirants from across the 1,162 barangays of Davao Region filed certificates of candidacy from August 28 to September 2.

Of this figure there are 2,932 candidates for punong barangay, 25,587 for seats in the Sangguniang Barangay, 3,050 for the position of Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, and 16,068 for SK members.

The Comelec-Davao recorded a total of 9,519 candidates in Davao de Oro, 10,030 in Davao del Norte, 8,030 in Davao City, 9,239 in Davao del Sur, 3,568 in Davao Occidental, and 7,251 in Davao Oriental.

The Dutertes have ruled this city for more than three decades.

Before becoming president in 2016, President Rodrigo R. Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter-mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016 with son Paolo as vice mayor.

He was appointed OIC vice mayor after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolt.

The former President’s children also hold key positions in national and local government.

Vice President Sara Duterte served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 until 2013, elected mayor in 2016 when her father ran for president, and re-elected in 2019 with Sebastian or “Baste” as the vice mayor.

Paolo served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande in the city’s first district from 2007 to 2013, city councilor representing the city’s Liga ng mga Barangay from 2008 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 until he resigned in December 2017, and representative of the First District since 2019.

The former President’s youngest son, Sebastian, is the incumbent mayor of this city. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)