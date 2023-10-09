DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 October) – The provisional increase of P1 in jeepney fare nationwide effective October 8 is a burden to passengers and will not help drivers of public utility jeepneys (PUJs), the transport group Transmission-Piston said, citing continued increase in cost of fuel.

Larry Arguilles, spokesperson for Transmission-Piston, told MindaNews that the implementation of a fare hike does not address the issues confronting the transportation sector.

He said the government has failed to address the “root cause of the high fuel cost” by failing to regulate the oil industry that is being controlled by large oil corporations.

Arguilles noted that with the implementation of Republic Act 7489 or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, “the government became inutile in regulating the oil industry. In other words, the fare increase does not provide a solution to the difficulty being felt by the transportation sector.”

Commuters squeeze inside a passenger jeepney in downtown Davao City.. MindaNews duke ohoto

Ernest Benz Davila, legal officer V of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Davao told the “Kapehan sa Dabaw” Monday that PUJ drivers are authorized to charge P1 for the first four kilometers but no increase in the succeeding kilometers.

He said jeepney fare has been adjusted from P12 for the first four kilometers to P13.

Since it is provisional, the LTFRB-Davao will only encourage the PUJ operators to get the latest fare matrix, he said.

Arguilles said their group called for the suspension of excise tax and value added tax on petroleum-based products.

He expressed frustration that the government’s response to their call was only a provisional fare hike amid the increasing oil prices, basic commodities, and spare parts

In a four-page order, the LTFRB cited the fuel increases to support its decision to grant a nationwide provisional fare increase.

“The steady rise of prices of fuel, a major component in the operation of public utility vehicles, has brought another challenge to keep our public transport services running. Operators and drivers must continue to operate the PUJ services for the benefit of the riding public,” the agency said.

It added that while the “Board recognizes the plight of the Filipino people every time an increase in the price of commodities occurs, including the cost of public transport, it cannot be insensitive to the clamor and plight of the PUV operators and drivers who are responsible in ensuring a steady supply of public transport services.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)