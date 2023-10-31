This building is gone. The five-story Himeji Building of the Ecoland Residence 4000 along Ecoland Drive in Davao City no longer exists. It was demolished following the Magnitude 6.5 earthquake on 31 October 2019.

The spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office then, Capt. Nolan Tagsip, said eight sustained minor injuries and were treated in an onsite ambulance while one was rushed to the hospital due to a laceration wound on the head.

Tagsip said the building had 56 units but only an estimated 15 units were occupied when the quake happened as most residents vacated the area after the Magnitude 6.6 quake two days earlier.

