Around 200 students of the Daig Elementary School in Tulunan, North Cotabato were taking their periodic exams when the ground suddenly shook at 9:04 a.m. on October 29, 2019, sending them rushing outside as classrooms swayed so hard, ceilings started to fall and a three-classroom building eventually collapsed.
Quake aftermath in Daig Elementary School: “wala na, back to zero”
