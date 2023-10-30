Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos, longtime spokesperson of the National Democratic Front in Mindanao and spokesperson of the National Operational Command of the New People’s Army, was killed, along with another rebel, in an encounter with the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, the 1st Special Forces Battalion and a Scout Ranger company in Sitio Gabunan, Barangay Dumalaguing in Impasug-ong town in Bukidnon province Saturday noon, 30 October 2021.

The National Democratic Front’s North Eastern Mindanao Region (NDF-NEMR) confirmed Madlos was, indeed, killed by the military but claimed he and his medic were ambushed while on board a motorcycle Friday night, 29 October 2021, as they headed towards the national highway from the poblacion of Impasug-ong town in Bukidnon.

