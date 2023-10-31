This six-story landmark in Kidapawan City is gone.

Eva’s Hotel was destroyed by a Magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck at 9:11 a.m. on October 31, 2019.

The city’s building officials declared it “not fit for occupancy.”

It took nearly a year and several deadline extensions later, before the structure was totally demolished. A portion of the national highway fronting the Eva’s Hotel was finally reopened to traffic on 2 September 2020.

