This six-story landmark in Kidapawan City is gone.
Eva’s Hotel was destroyed by a Magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck at 9:11 a.m. on October 31, 2019.
The city’s building officials declared it “not fit for occupancy.”
It took nearly a year and several deadline extensions later, before the structure was totally demolished. A portion of the national highway fronting the Eva’s Hotel was finally reopened to traffic on 2 September 2020.
Kidapawan hotel nearly collapses, barangay captain killed in NorthCot quake
