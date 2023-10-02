File photo by MANMAN DEJETO. Graphics by YAS D. OCAMPO / MindaNews

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 October) – The approval ratings of both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte plunged by two digits in September from June 2023, a Pulse Asia survey released on Monday showed.

The nationwide approval score of Marcos dropped to 65 percent in September from 80 percent in June 2023, a decline of 15 percentage points.

The levels of approval for the President’s work also declined in all areas and classes (-14 to -15 percentage points and -12 to -29 percentage points, respectively).

On the other hand, the nationwide approval rating of Duterte suffered a drop of 11 percentage points, from 84 percent in June 2023 to 73 percent in September.

Her approval ratings also declined in Metro Manila (-12 percentage points) and the rest of Luzon (-13 percentage points), and for Class ABC (-18 percentage points), and Class D (-11 percentage points).

Duterte, a Mindanawon, previously served as mayor of Davao City before becoming Vice President last year.

The approval rating of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, also a Mindanawon from Bukidnon, also dropped by 6 percentage points, from 56 percent in June 2023 to 50 percent in September.

The survey fieldwork was conducted from September 10 to 14, 2023 using face-to-face

interviews. This nationwide survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years

old and above.

It has a ± 2.8% error margin at the 95% confidence level. Subnational estimates

for the geographic areas covered in the survey have the following error margins at 95%

confidence level: ± 5.7% for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Among the key developments during the weeks immediately prior to and during the conduct of the survey interviews was the congressional deliberations regarding the P5.7-trillion national budget for 2024, with the House Appropriations Committee approving the P4.8 billion in confidential and intelligence funds requested by some government entities, including the Office of the President, the Office of the Vice-President, and the Department of Education.

Duterte is concurrent Secretary of Education. (MindaNews)