BSKE in the BARMM

UPDATED (as of 4 p.m., 30 October 2023)

[Monitoring of the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as of 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, 30 October 2023, by the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia Critical Events Monitoring System- Emergency Response Network]

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 4 p.m.

Two residents were sent to the hospital after a violent commotion due to snatching of ballot boxes in Datu Manguda Mangilay Elementary School in Sultan Kudarat. Voting has been stopped since 8AM.

Gunshots were fired in SPDA, Brgy. Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat. Some voters were trapped in polling precincts.

In Brgy. Gulango, Datu Odin Sinsuat, members of the indigenous peoples were not able to vote and they transferred to Datu Odin Sinsuat proper.

Only a few IPs were able to cast their vote in Brgys. Tapian and Kusiong because of fear that violence may erupt once the military leaves after the elections.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 2 p.m.

Tension in Brgy. Tapian, Datu Odin Sinsuat and gunshots were heard in the area between supporters of opposing candidates from the UBJP and Team Agila. Voters, most of them from the Teduray-Lambangian group, have not yet cast their vote and are preparing to evacuate.

Two residents were rushed to the hospital after being injured in a commotion due to alleged cheating and ballot snatching in Datu Manguda Mangilay Elementary School in Brgy. Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat. According to voters, voting was put on hold since 8AM because of ballot snatching by supporters of candidates.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 12 noon

In Datu Odin Sinsuat, some barangays, particularly in Brgy. Bitu and Brgy. Pinguiaman have yet to start voting as election paraphernalia and BEIs have not arrived yet.

An explosion was heard near the precincts in Brgy. Bugawas in Datu Odin Sinsuat that sent voters running and vote stopped temporarily.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 10 a.m.

The gate of the house of an incumbent and reelectionist barangay chairman in Datu Odin Sinsuat was destroyed as captured in a video footage on October 30.

Armed confrontation erupted in Bugawas Datu Odin Sinsuat before the start of voting. Initial reports indicate two died while five others were wounded in the incident. The victims were on their way to vote when incident happened. The Comelec decided to move the polling precincts to an open court, still within the school compound.

A shooting incident occurred in Brgy. Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, as reported at 8:20AM.

Comelec may declare failure of elections in Brgy. Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat following the commotion among supporters of rival candidates before voting started.

Armed groups blocked the highway connecting Brgy. Labungan and Pinguiaman in Datu Odin Sinsuat, to prevent voters going to their precincts.

Civilians allegedly sent teachers home in Datu Odin Sinsuat. They reportedly opened the ballot boxes.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR as of 4 p.m

One was wounded after being hit by a shrapnel from M79 launcher when gunshots were fired in Brgy. Kabuling, Pandag. Rumble and riots were also reported in the municipality. Heightened alert among security forces with several gunshots heard.

Congressman Esmael Mangudadatu together with his son Board Member Datu King Mangudadatu casttheir votes in Datu Lumingo Mangelen Pilot Elementary School in Buluan. The election was generally peaceful in this municipality.

Tension escalated in Kayupo Elementary School in Pandag after gunshots were heard. Security forces are on heightened alert.

Voters queued up early in Darampua Elementary, Sultan sa Barongis. Some of the problems encountered were voters who couldn’t find their names in the voter’s list.

A riot erupted in the boundary of Brgy. Lao-Lao, General Salipada K. Pendatun involving the group of an MILF commander.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR as of 2 p.m.

The group of Khadafeh Toy Mangudadatu were allegedly fired upon in Pandag when they were on their way to vote.

A fistfight involving supporters of rival candidates in Pendililang Elementary School Barangay Salbo in Datu Saudi Ampatuan around 9:30 this morning.



MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR as of 10 a.m.,

Voting precincts in Brgy. Looy, South Upi have opened and people have started to line up as of 8:00 AM. Voters are enduring the hot weather in the area.

Tension in Brgy. Bongo, South Upi is continuously monitored since last night. Residents report the presence of armed groups in the area.

LANAO DEL SUR as of 4 p.m.

There is ongoing commotion inside several polling precincts in Marawi City due to escalating tensions between the supporters of rival candidates, allegedly supported by incumbent city officials.

A rumble was reported in Brgy. Poblacion, Marawi City between supporters of two candidates.

Supporters of a candidate asked for the military to leave a polling precinct in Brgy. Mipuga, Marawi City.

Tension arose in Brgy. Pamping, Marawi City due to shouting between supporters and voters.

Riot erupted in Brgy. Bangolo, Marawi City due to flying voters.

The army fired warning shots in Brgy. Madaya, Marawi City to control the crowd.

A video circulating online shows gunshots being fired in Brgy. Balintao, Maguing which caused fear and panic among voters. One was injured in the incident.

LANAO DEL SUR as of 2 p.m.

Update on shooting incident in Calimodan Elementary School in Malabang: Residents report that the gunshots came from the military who fired warning shots to stop the riot and rumble between supporters of candidates.

Supporters of a barangay chairwoman in Marawi City were beaten in Brgy. Datu Dansalan.

Another fistfight is reported in Brgy. Kalilangan in Lumba-bayabao and security forces immediately intervened to stop the fight.

Rain poured in Brgy. Pamping, Brgy. Barrio Green, and Brgy. Loks a Datu in Marawi City which helped to cool down the hot weather in the area.

Tensions were reported in Tugaya after residents heard gunshots.

Election is generally peaceful in Bacolod-Kalawi with 70% of voters have cast their votes as of 1:37PM.



LANAO DEL SUR as of 12 noon

Voting still hasn’t started in Brgy. Diamaru, Badac Lumao and Tambara in Malabang due to the tight security measures being implemented by the military.

One voter collapsed while waiting in line in Marogong Central Elementary School in Brgy. Betayan and Cadayunan.

A fistfight between supporters of rival candidates was reported in Brgy. Banga Pantar in Marantao. Military quickly responded to cease violence.

The barangay chairman of Brgy. Poktan in Butig was shot dead inside the precinct during an altercation with a relative who is a rival candidate. The military responded and reportedly, the victim was hit at least six times in his chest and stomach. The suspected perpetrator will be brought to Marawi city.

Some ballot boxes remain unreleased in some barangays in Butig.

Ballot boxes for Buadiposo-buntong are still not deployed to precincts as of 11AM, leading to discomfort among voters as polls will be closed by 3PM.

A supporter of a candidate in Brgy. Diamaru, Malabang was wounded in a stabbing incident as ballots were being released in the municipal gymnasium. The suspect was reportedly a supporter of a rival candidate.

Gunshots were heard in Calimodan Elementary School, Malabang, Lanao del Sur. More details to follow.

LANAO DEL SUR as of 10 a.m.

In Marogong, supporters of candidates’ troop to the precincts as early as 3 AM. Peacekeeping forces were on standby to ensure safety of voters and candidates. By 6:15AM, ballots were released to different barangays from Marogong municipal hall.

A fistfight occurred in Barangay Poblacion, Marogong between two supporters of rival candidates Security forces from the military and police immediately responded to the situation.

In Marawi City, voting started at 7:15AM in hotspot barangays of Brgy. Bubong Pamping, Brgy. Barrio Green, Brgy. Bangolo Poblacion, Brgy. Loks a Datu, Brgy. Moncado Colony.

· Supporters of different candidates arrived at the polling center in Marogong as early as 4AM.

Authorities fired their guns in Bayabao Central Elementary School, Brgy. Bayabao, Butig as a warning shot due to the rowdy crowd.

In Malabang, commotion was reported among supporters of rival candidates in Brgy. Diamaru which was immediately pacified by military and police personnel.

Peaceful elections reported in Brgy. Cormatan, Lumba Bayabao.

Residents report abusive behavior of the military in Brgy. Mipugan, Marawi City.

A fistfight erupted between supporters of two candidates in Brgy. Kalilangan, Lumba Bayabao. Military and police personnel immediately responded to the situation. Developing: One supporter was allegedly shot and another stabbed. Both were brought to the hospital.

ISLAND PROVINCES (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) as of 2 p.m.

A voter was shot dead while another was wounded inside a polling precinct in Badja Elementary School, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan. Armed men allegedly entered the precinct and shot the victim.

ISLAND PROVINCES (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) as of 12 noon

A fistfight transpired in Brgy. Gandasuli, Patikul, Sulu where one supporter punched another from rival candidate who sustained injury. The victim had been given medication right after the incident.

Registered voters in Basilan formed a long queue in their respective precincts just before polling centers officially opened earlier at 7am today. Early assessment by the military on the island provinces was so far smooth and orderly as of these early hours.

Elections are generally peaceful in Jolo, Sulu according to the assessment of Jolo Municipal Police Station.

Voters still proceeded to exercise their right to suffrage in Brgy. San Raymundo in Jolo despite of no opposition of all candidates in their area.

Six people, including an incumbent barangay chairman, were injured in shooting and hacking incidents in Barangay Lahi-Lahi, Municipality of Tuburan, Basilan. The incident happened outside the polling precincts when one active member of Philippine Coast Guard went amok.

ISLAND PROVINCES (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) as of 10 a.m.

Generally peaceful as voting started in three island provinces. COMELEC personnel are closely monitoring the precincts, together with security forces.



COTABATO CITY as of 12 noon

Some voters in Brgy. Rosary Heights 12 have decided not to vote anymore because of the threats and intimidation by supporters of a candidate.

COTABATO CITY as of 10 a.m.

Election paraphernalia released to all barangays in the city. Voting is expected to start at 7AM.

Tension occurred among military as ballot boxes were sent out.

Tension remained high in Brgy. Rosary Heights 12 as armed groups of a candidate threatened voters queueing, leaving them scared and tense. Residents post across social media asking for immediate help and response.

Voters forcibly entered the gate of Cotabato Central Pilot School despite security forces trying to block them. The school is a cluster precinct catering to different barangays.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 4 p.m.

Four cluster precincts in Gli-gli Elementary School have officially closed the voting aroung 3PM since there were no voters lining up. Candidates in the barangay had no

opponents which led to the orderly and peaceful elections.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 2 p.m.

A fistfight erupted between supporters in Brgy. Kapinpilan, Midsayap, SGA allegedly due to flying voters.

A commotion erupted in Brgy. Malingao, Midsayap, SGA. Security forces were able to restore order and voting resumed.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 12 noon

A commotion erupted between supporters in Brgy. Kapinpilan, Midsayap, SGA-BARMM due to voters cutting in line. The PNP and AFP quickly responded to the area.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 10 a.m

School gates were opened at 5:30AM in Pigkawayan and Midsayap. Orientation for watchers were completed by 6:20AM and voting opened at 7:00AM.

Voting started at 7:15AM in Brgy, Gli-gli, Pikit.

Ballot boxes have been released to teachers in the municipal hall of Midsayap town as of 6AM on October 30. This includes the 13 barangays included in the BARMM SGA.

As of 7:40 AM, lines and the flow of voters in the 13 SGAs in Midsayap remain peaceful.

OUTSIDE BANGSAMORO

Zamboanga City as of 10 a.m.

A shooting incident happened in the city, though still unclear if related to elections, despite gun ban during election period.

Lanao del Norte as of 10 a.m.

Tension escalated among supporters of rival candidates in Brgy, Dimarao, Bacolod, Lanao del Norte.

BSKE in the BARMM

UPDATED (as of 4 p.m., 30 October 2023)

[Monitoring of the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as of 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, 30 October 2023, by the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia Critical Events Monitoring System- Emergency Response Network]

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 4 p.m.

Two residents were sent to the hospital after a violent commotion due to snatching of ballot boxes in Datu Manguda Mangilay Elementary School in Sultan Kudarat. Voting has been stopped since 8AM.

Gunshots were fired in SPDA, Brgy. Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat. Some voters were trapped in polling precincts.

In Brgy. Gulango, Datu Odin Sinsuat, members of the indigenous peoples were not able to vote and they transferred to Datu Odin Sinsuat proper.

Only a few IPs were able to cast their vote in Brgys. Tapian and Kusiong because of fear that violence may erupt once the military leaves after the elections.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 2 p.m.

Tension in Brgy. Tapian, Datu Odin Sinsuat and gunshots were heard in the area between supporters of opposing candidates from the UBJP and Team Agila. Voters, most of them from the Teduray-Lambangian group, have not yet cast their vote and are preparing to evacuate.

Two residents were rushed to the hospital after being injured in a commotion due to alleged cheating and ballot snatching in Datu Manguda Mangilay Elementary School in Brgy. Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat. According to voters, voting was put on hold since 8AM because of ballot snatching by supporters of candidates.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 12 noon

In Datu Odin Sinsuat, some barangays, particularly in Brgy. Bitu and Brgy. Pinguiaman have yet to start voting as election paraphernalia and BEIs have not arrived yet.

An explosion was heard near the precincts in Brgy. Bugawas in Datu Odin Sinsuat that sent voters running and vote stopped temporarily.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE as of 10 a.m.

The gate of the house of an incumbent and reelectionist barangay chairman in Datu Odin Sinsuat was destroyed as captured in a video footage on October 30.

Armed confrontation erupted in Bugawas Datu Odin Sinsuat before the start of voting. Initial reports indicate two died while five others were wounded in the incident. The victims were on their way to vote when incident happened. The Comelec decided to move the polling precincts to an open court, still within the school compound.

A shooting incident occurred in Brgy. Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, as reported at 8:20AM.

Comelec may declare failure of elections in Brgy. Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat following the commotion among supporters of rival candidates before voting started.

Armed groups blocked the highway connecting Brgy. Labungan and Pinguiaman in Datu Odin Sinsuat, to prevent voters going to their precincts.

Civilians allegedly sent teachers home in Datu Odin Sinsuat. They reportedly opened the ballot boxes.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR as of 4 p.m

One was wounded after being hit by a shrapnel from M79 launcher when gunshots were fired in Brgy. Kabuling, Pandag. Rumble and riots were also reported in the municipality. Heightened alert among security forces with several gunshots heard.

Congressman Esmael Mangudadatu together with his son Board Member Datu King Mangudadatu casttheir votes in Datu Lumingo Mangelen Pilot Elementary School in Buluan. The election was generally peaceful in this municipality.

Tension escalated in Kayupo Elementary School in Pandag after gunshots were heard. Security forces are on heightened alert.

Voters queued up early in Darampua Elementary, Sultan sa Barongis. Some of the problems encountered were voters who couldn’t find their names in the voter’s list.

A riot erupted in the boundary of Brgy. Lao-Lao, General Salipada K. Pendatun involving the group of an MILF commander.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR as of 2 p.m.

The group of Khadafeh Toy Mangudadatu were allegedly fired upon in Pandag when they were on their way to vote.

A fistfight involving supporters of rival candidates in Pendililang Elementary School Barangay Salbo in Datu Saudi Ampatuan around 9:30 this morning.



MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR as of 10 a.m.,

Voting precincts in Brgy. Looy, South Upi have opened and people have started to line up as of 8:00 AM. Voters are enduring the hot weather in the area.

Tension in Brgy. Bongo, South Upi is continuously monitored since last night. Residents report the presence of armed groups in the area.

LANAO DEL SUR as of 4 p.m.

There is ongoing commotion inside several polling precincts in Marawi City due to escalating tensions between the supporters of rival candidates, allegedly supported by incumbent city officials.

A rumble was reported in Brgy. Poblacion, Marawi City between supporters of two candidates.

Supporters of a candidate asked for the military to leave a polling precinct in Brgy. Mipuga, Marawi City.

Tension arose in Brgy. Pamping, Marawi City due to shouting between supporters and voters.

Riot erupted in Brgy. Bangolo, Marawi City due to flying voters.

The army fired warning shots in Brgy. Madaya, Marawi City to control the crowd.

A video circulating online shows gunshots being fired in Brgy. Balintao, Maguing which caused fear and panic among voters. One was injured in the incident.

LANAO DEL SUR as of 2 p.m.

Update on shooting incident in Calimodan Elementary School in Malabang: Residents report that the gunshots came from the military who fired warning shots to stop the riot and rumble between supporters of candidates.

Supporters of a barangay chairwoman in Marawi City were beaten in Brgy. Datu Dansalan.

Another fistfight is reported in Brgy. Kalilangan in Lumba-bayabao and security forces immediately intervened to stop the fight.

Rain poured in Brgy. Pamping, Brgy. Barrio Green, and Brgy. Loks a Datu in Marawi City which helped to cool down the hot weather in the area.

Tensions were reported in Tugaya after residents heard gunshots.

Election is generally peaceful in Bacolod-Kalawi with 70% of voters have cast their votes as of 1:37PM.



LANAO DEL SUR as of 12 noon

Voting still hasn’t started in Brgy. Diamaru, Badac Lumao and Tambara in Malabang due to the tight security measures being implemented by the military.

One voter collapsed while waiting in line in Marogong Central Elementary School in Brgy. Betayan and Cadayunan.

A fistfight between supporters of rival candidates was reported in Brgy. Banga Pantar in Marantao. Military quickly responded to cease violence.

The barangay chairman of Brgy. Poktan in Butig was shot dead inside the precinct during an altercation with a relative who is a rival candidate. The military responded and reportedly, the victim was hit at least six times in his chest and stomach. The suspected perpetrator will be brought to Marawi city.

Some ballot boxes remain unreleased in some barangays in Butig.

Ballot boxes for Buadiposo-buntong are still not deployed to precincts as of 11AM, leading to discomfort among voters as polls will be closed by 3PM.

A supporter of a candidate in Brgy. Diamaru, Malabang was wounded in a stabbing incident as ballots were being released in the municipal gymnasium. The suspect was reportedly a supporter of a rival candidate.

Gunshots were heard in Calimodan Elementary School, Malabang, Lanao del Sur. More details to follow.

LANAO DEL SUR as of 10 a.m.

In Marogong, supporters of candidates’ troop to the precincts as early as 3 AM. Peacekeeping forces were on standby to ensure safety of voters and candidates. By 6:15AM, ballots were released to different barangays from Marogong municipal hall.

A fistfight occurred in Barangay Poblacion, Marogong between two supporters of rival candidates Security forces from the military and police immediately responded to the situation.

In Marawi City, voting started at 7:15AM in hotspot barangays of Brgy. Bubong Pamping, Brgy. Barrio Green, Brgy. Bangolo Poblacion, Brgy. Loks a Datu, Brgy. Moncado Colony.

· Supporters of different candidates arrived at the polling center in Marogong as early as 4AM.

Authorities fired their guns in Bayabao Central Elementary School, Brgy. Bayabao, Butig as a warning shot due to the rowdy crowd.

In Malabang, commotion was reported among supporters of rival candidates in Brgy. Diamaru which was immediately pacified by military and police personnel.

Peaceful elections reported in Brgy. Cormatan, Lumba Bayabao.

Residents report abusive behavior of the military in Brgy. Mipugan, Marawi City.

A fistfight erupted between supporters of two candidates in Brgy. Kalilangan, Lumba Bayabao. Military and police personnel immediately responded to the situation. Developing: One supporter was allegedly shot and another stabbed. Both were brought to the hospital.

ISLAND PROVINCES (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) as of 2 p.m.

A voter was shot dead while another was wounded inside a polling precinct in Badja Elementary School, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan. Armed men allegedly entered the precinct and shot the victim.

ISLAND PROVINCES (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) as of 12 noon

A fistfight transpired in Brgy. Gandasuli, Patikul, Sulu where one supporter punched another from rival candidate who sustained injury. The victim had been given medication right after the incident.

Registered voters in Basilan formed a long queue in their respective precincts just before polling centers officially opened earlier at 7am today. Early assessment by the military on the island provinces was so far smooth and orderly as of these early hours.

Elections are generally peaceful in Jolo, Sulu according to the assessment of Jolo Municipal Police Station.

Voters still proceeded to exercise their right to suffrage in Brgy. San Raymundo in Jolo despite of no opposition of all candidates in their area.

Six people, including an incumbent barangay chairman, were injured in shooting and hacking incidents in Barangay Lahi-Lahi, Municipality of Tuburan, Basilan. The incident happened outside the polling precincts when one active member of Philippine Coast Guard went amok.

ISLAND PROVINCES (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) as of 10 a.m.

Generally peaceful as voting started in three island provinces. COMELEC personnel are closely monitoring the precincts, together with security forces.



COTABATO CITY as of 12 noon

Some voters in Brgy. Rosary Heights 12 have decided not to vote anymore because of the threats and intimidation by supporters of a candidate.

COTABATO CITY as of 10 a.m.

Election paraphernalia released to all barangays in the city. Voting is expected to start at 7AM.

Tension occurred among military as ballot boxes were sent out.

Tension remained high in Brgy. Rosary Heights 12 as armed groups of a candidate threatened voters queueing, leaving them scared and tense. Residents post across social media asking for immediate help and response.

Voters forcibly entered the gate of Cotabato Central Pilot School despite security forces trying to block them. The school is a cluster precinct catering to different barangays.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 4 p.m.

Four cluster precincts in Gli-gli Elementary School have officially closed the voting aroung 3PM since there were no voters lining up. Candidates in the barangay had no

opponents which led to the orderly and peaceful elections.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 2 p.m.

A fistfight erupted between supporters in Brgy. Kapinpilan, Midsayap, SGA allegedly due to flying voters.

A commotion erupted in Brgy. Malingao, Midsayap, SGA. Security forces were able to restore order and voting resumed.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 12 noon

A commotion erupted between supporters in Brgy. Kapinpilan, Midsayap, SGA-BARMM due to voters cutting in line. The PNP and AFP quickly responded to the area.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA (63 villages in North Cotabato) as of 10 a.m

School gates were opened at 5:30AM in Pigkawayan and Midsayap. Orientation for watchers were completed by 6:20AM and voting opened at 7:00AM.

Voting started at 7:15AM in Brgy, Gli-gli, Pikit.

Ballot boxes have been released to teachers in the municipal hall of Midsayap town as of 6AM on October 30. This includes the 13 barangays included in the BARMM SGA.

As of 7:40 AM, lines and the flow of voters in the 13 SGAs in Midsayap remain peaceful.

OUTSIDE BANGSAMORO

Zamboanga City as of 10 a.m.

A shooting incident happened in the city, though still unclear if related to elections, despite gun ban during election period.

Lanao del Norte as of 10 a.m.