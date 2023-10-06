DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 October) – Some P150,000 worth of goods were destroyed in a fire that broke out inside the grocery store of the NCCC Main Magsaysay around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, an official said.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesperson for the Davao City Fire District, said the fire was reported at the grocery’s “fresh department” caused by an “electrical arcing due to loose connection” on the circuit breaker.

He said the fire was put under control at 10:00 p.m. and was extinguished at 10:17 p.m.

He said no one was reported injured in the incident.

In a statement, the NCCC management said there were neither customers nor employees at the time of incident, except for the technical personnel conducting clearance procedures.

“NCCC management gives its heartfelt gratitude to the emergency responders, volunteers and associates who extended speedy assistance,” it said.

Thea S. Padua, the company’s public relations manager, said the establishment remains closed on Friday, pending clearance from the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao to reopen.

On December 23, 2017, a fire razed the four-story NCCC Mall Ma-a, killing 38 people. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)