Voters wait for their turn at a precinct at the Casoon National High School in Monkayo, Davao de Oro during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, 30 October 2023. MindaNews photo by MIAH CHRISTINE BONTILAO

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro (MindaNews / 31 October) – In their barkada (group of friends) of nine girls in Barangay Casoon here, Darlene Aringo, 22, shared Monday that four are already married due to early pregnancy.

A third-year college student, Aringo was among the youths who flocked to the village polling center for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. She expressed hopes that the newly-elected youth leaders will address the prevalence of teenage pregnancy and early marriage threatening the education and wellness of young women in their barangay.

“Aside from sports fest, I hope our new SK members will tackle the more important issues of teenage pregnancy to avoid early marriage,” Aringo, still single, said in the vernacular after casting her vote.

Ian Gumia, Casoon National High School (NHS) principal, agreed with Aringo that teenage pregnancy and early marriage must be given primordial importance by the new set of SK leaders.

He admitted that teenage pregnancy and early marriage had prompted young female students to drop out from their school, aside from grinding poverty.

Gumia expressed worry about the “high percentage” of teenage pregnancy that lead to girls dropping out of school.

According to him, six students from Grades 10 to 12 were reported to have been pregnant last school year.

Gumia said that previous SK officials focused more on sports activities, including the setting up of a fiberglass basketball board inside the school.

He noted the school is open to cooperation with the newly elected SK officials to conduct initiatives for the wellbeing of the students.

The new Casoon SK chairperson is Anecito Zamora.

Aside from conducting teenage pregnancy awareness, Aringo urged Zamora and the other SK officials to conduct pragmatic activities like free computer printing services for learning materials, free wifi and installation of solar panels in the village.

Cristina Bantas, chairperson of the electoral board of Precinct 71 at the Casoon NHS, said the election in the school was conducted peacefully and smoothly.

The number of voters at the Casoon NHS peaked from 8 a.m. to 10 pm, decreasing thereafter until the end of voting at 3 p.m.

Municipal Commission on Elections officer Adbul Kader Tambuang Jr. said the polling across town was generally peaceful and orderly. (Miah Christine Bontilao / MindaNews)