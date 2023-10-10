Royal Air Philippines held its first international flight in Davao to Hong Kong on Sunday, 8 October 2023. Photo from the company’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 October) – The twice weekly direct flights between Davao City and Hong Kong operated by Royal Air Philippines launched on Sunday, October 8, will open more opportunities for this city, local tourism industry stakeholders said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao director Tanya Rabat-Tan said the direct flight will improve travel connectivity, as it offers a convenient and direct access between Davao and Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.

She believed that it would strengthen not only the local tourism industry but also the city’s position as a premier destination for meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE), by bringing in more visitors to Davao.

Tan said that Davao and Hong Kong offer “distinct tourism experiences and offerings” to potential tourists.

“This air connectivity will allow Hong Kong travelers to explore the rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, eco-adventure pursuits, and warm hospitality of Davao, and immerse themselves in the beauty of our region’s diversity,” Rabat-Tan said.

Royal Air’s 150-seater Airbus A319 aircraft services the route every Thursdays and Sundays, with travel time estimated at three hours and 10 minutes.

According to DOT-Davao, the aircraft leaves Hong Kong for the Davao International Airport at 11:55 a.m. while the flight back is at 4:05 p.m.

Captain Reynald Ramos, Royal Air Philippines chief operating officer, said the Clark, Pampanga-based airline is eyeing to add more flights between Davao and Hong Kong with the hope of helping Mindanawons get access to more international flights, and reach out to overseas Filipino workers to bring them home in time for the holiday season.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific used to service the Davao-Hong Kong-Davao route five times weekly before international flights from Davao were suspended in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the international flights from the Davao International Airport are Qatar Airlines’ Davao-Doha-Davao and Davao-Singapore-Davao being serviced by Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot, respectively.

Nicole Bian Ledesma, Davao Tourism Association president, said the new flight would “significantly open Davao to the world through Hong Kong, an important international hub.”

She urged tourism stakeholders to heighten initiatives in exploring collaborations and partnerships with fellow Hong Kong tourism stakeholders to maximize the direct air connectivity. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)