Dr. Bonifacio G. Gabales Jr. has been selected as the seventh President of the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City. Photo from USeP’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 October) – Dr. Bonifacio G. Gabales Jr. has been selected as the seventh President of the state-owned University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) here.

His appointment will take effect on November 12.

In a statement on Friday, the university said that Gabales, USeP Vice President for Academic Affairs, will replace outgoing President Lourdes C. Generalao, whose term ends on November 11.

Gabales was selected by the USeP Board of Regents over three other candidates.

The Board is composed of Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Dr. Aldrin A. Darilag as chair and Generalao as vice chair, respectively. Its members are Senator Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero, chair of the Committee on Higher and Technical and Vocational Education, represented by Atty. Manases R. Carpio; Baguio City Representative Marquez “Mark” O. Go, chair of the Committee on Higher and Technical Education, represented by Davao City’s 1st District Rep. Vincent J. Garcia; National Economic Development Authority-Davao director Maria Lourdes D. Lim; Department of Science and Technology-Davao director Anthony C. Sales; Antonio T. Dela Cruz and Atty. Fidel M. Valdez Jr. as private sector representatives; Analyn Q. Villaroman, Faculty Regent and President of the USeP Faculty Federation; Kenneth A. Araya, Student Regent and President of the University Student Government (USG); and, Antonio M. Faunillan Jr., Alumni Regent and President of the USeP Alumni Federation.

Gabales earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Education in 1996 at the Mindanao State University, his Master of Science in Educational Measurement and Evaluation in 2002 at the Institute of Research and Statistics at De La Salle University, and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Development Research and Administration in 2010 at USeP.

He was a recipient of a US-sponsored Fulbright Scholarship award, allowing him to conduct research at Kent State University in Ohio, USA, from 2009 to 2010, and a nominee for Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning at Charles Darwin University, Australia, in 2016.

“Dr. Gabales envisions USeP as becoming a world-class university that transforms communities for a sustainable future in the Davao Region and beyond,” the statement reads.

Under his leadership, Gabales said USeP will “provide inclusive and innovative education, research, and community engagement that empowers individuals to become global citizens, leading and serving with integrity, compassion, and creativity to foster the transformation of sustainable and future-ready communities.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)