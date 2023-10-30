MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) – A candidate for village chief in Butig, Lanao del Sur was killed shortly before polling centers opened for Monday’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, a police official said.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the victim, identified as Madid Bao, died at a hospital in Marawi City where he was brought for treatment.

A spot police report said the shooting incident transpired at the vicinity of the Bayabao Central School at 6:25 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Deamael Bao, who is running for barangay captain of the same village, the report said.

Madid allegedly shot Deamael with a 9mm pistol but the latter managed to avoid getting hit, police said.

Deamael purportedly retaliated and fired at Madid, who was wounded in the chest, it added.

They are reportedly relatives.

Police recovered from the crime scene a Steyr M9 9mm pistol allegedly used in the shooting.

As of its 12 p.m. monitoring, the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia reported that the victim was the chairperson of Barangay Poktan.

It added that he was shot dead inside the precinct during an altercation with a relative who is a rival candidate, apparently referring to Deamael. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)