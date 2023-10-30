In this photo taken on Nov. 8, 2019, Chinese nationals process their travel documents using automated kiosks at the Fuzhou Municipal Public Service Center in Fujian province. XiamenAir cancels flights starting Feb 2, 2020 between Jinjiang in Fujian and Davao City due to the 2019-nCoV health crisis that originated in China. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) — The resumption of direct flights on Sunday between Davao City and Quanzhou in China’s Fujian Province brings a “multitude of benefits” to the tourism industry of the Davao region, Tourism regional director Tanya Rabat Tan said.

In her speech during the relaunch on Sunday, Tan said tourism stakeholders here welcome this recent development as they anticipate an influx of travelers exploring the popular tourism sites in the region after a hiatus of nearly four years.

The twice weekly Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flight was first launched on December 18, 2018, but halted in February 2020 amid reports of an outbreak of a “mysterious virus” emanating from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, later identified as COVID-19.

The inaugural flight from Quanzhou on Sunday arrived at the Davao International Airport at 12:20 p.m. and departed for Quanzhou at 2:01 p.m. of the same day.

“With this latest air connectivity, we hope to welcome more travelers who are seeking to explore our stunning seascapes and landscapes, and immerse in our vibrant local experiences. Our region’s wealth of attractions is sure to captivate Chinese visitors,” Tan said.

The direct connectivity recommenced with Xiamen’s MF8695 aircraft, servicing the route every Wednesday and Sunday. From December 2018 to February 2020, the route was serviced by Xiamen’s Boeing 737.

Tan said that Fujian Province would similarly attract Filipino-Chinese in the region whose roots originated from that province. Fujian also boasts of “historical landmarks, unique architectures and structures, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

“Not only does this development boost tourism, it will also strengthen the ties between Davao and Quanzhou, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultures and creating a platform for cultural exchange and camaraderie,” she said.

She said the resumption of direct flights showcases the “resilience and commitment of both Xiamen Air and Davao Region” to help restart tourism amid challenging times.

“It reflects the confidence of the industry in fostering safe travel and reestablishing vital connections,” she said.

Only a year after the Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flights were launched, the city then saw a huge increase in the number of Chinese tourists.

According to data released by the City Tourism Office in 2020, Chinese tourists in Davao City surged to 14,934 in 2019 or an increase of 37.93-percent compared to 10,827 recorded in 2018, making China the second biggest market of Davao’s tourism industry.

The record showed that Americans topped the list with 21,324 arrivals in 2018 and 22,041 in 2019, up by 3.36% while the Japanese visitors increased from 12,800 in 2018 to 13,241 in 2019, up by 3.44%.

Arturo Milan, co-chair of the Regional Development Council-Davao, said the resumption of the direct connectivity would support recovery efforts in tourism and trade with China from the impact of COVID-19.

“With the resumption, we should be able to attract more Chinese tourists to come not only (to) Davao but also (to) other parts of Mindanao,” Milan said.

He added that the business sector expects agricultural trade to increase, benefiting small growers of fruits like durian, avocado, pineapple, mangoes, dragon fruits, and other highly perishable crops.

He said this would also present an opportunity for tuna producers and fishers from General Santos City and Mati, Davao Oriental to export tuna to China.

Milan said Mindanao could benefit from the direct connectivity because it could access “cheap but high quality products in China that we don’t produce locally.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)