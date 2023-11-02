MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 7 November) – Nine of the 16 examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination held last month came from two universities in Mindanao, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said.

Three of the top-ranked examinees are from the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP)-Davao City and six others are from the Caraga State University (CSU)-Butuan City, it said in a press release issued Monday.

Joshua Carl Mari Jocoy Fajardo of USEP topped the board with a rating of 89.60 percent.

The two other USEP graduates who passed the examination with flying colors are Joseph Rey Bote Carmelotes, who got a rating of 88.00 percent to tie with Ma. Paula Cacal Calaustro of Nueva Vizcaya State University and James Lee Ignacio Molino of Saint Louis University in 5th place; and Jasmine Joyce Demetillo Mamawal, 7th place (86.80 percent).

The six top-ranked examinees from CSU are Lucille Gudito Yu (88.80 percent), who tied in 3rd place with Alexis Jalbuna Sumugat of Negros Oriental State University-Dumaguete; Gregorio Yongco Macalisang, who got a rating of 88.60 percent to tie with Jimmerry Velasco Gadeja (Saint Louis University) and Aubrey Lalaine Aquino Lomibao (UP Diliman) in 4th place;

Rey Joshua Crisologo Jaque, 6th placer (87.60 percent); Adelyn Malaya Boligor, tied in 8th place with Vienna Rose Somera Baturi of Saint Louis University (86.40 percent); Donna Mae Tuquib Labaso, 9th place (86.20 percent); and Anlene Jane Molaan Eduava, 10th place (86.00 percent).

CSU ranked 3rd of the four top performing schools or schools with at least 10 examinees and with a passing rate of at least 80 percent. One hundred thirty-two of its 156 examinees passed the examination, or a passing rate of 84.62 percent.

UP Diliman was the number one top performing school with a passing rate of 100 percent. All its 80 examinees hurdled the examination.

The PRC said 644 out of 1,377 passed the examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last month. (MindaNews)