Sydney Hotel in General Santos City sustained cracks on the wall after the magnitude 7.2 quake on Friday, 17 November 2023. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 18 November) – Five persons were reported killed while hundreds were injured due to the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck this city and the neighboring areas Friday afternoon.

Dozens of structures, including three shopping malls and the city hall here, suffered various damages as a result of the quake, which was felt at Intensity VIII in this city and nearby Sarangani Province.

A report from the city police office said a couple identified as Danny Ginung, 26, and Jane Ginung, 18, died after being hit by a concrete wall that collapsed during the quake around 4:14 p.m. at their workplace in Amadeo Compound, Barangay Isidro here.

Another fatality identified as Winnefreda Lejano Flores, 45, was confirmed at the third floor of SM Mall General Santos after reportedly being hit by a fallen concrete beam. Rescuers recovered the victim’s body, who was a nail technician, inside the T-Jen Hair Studio shortly after midnight or around eight hours after the quake.

In Malapatan town, Sarangani, Mayor Salway Sumbo said a pastor identified as Romeo Yata Talino died after being hit by falling rocks in a landslide that hit Sitio Talngi of Barangay Suyan following the temblor.

A hardware owner identified as Joles Butal died after being hit by falling steel materials inside his store in Barangay Ilaya, Glan town in Sarangani, said Mayor Victor James Yap.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., acting city police director, said in his report to the Police Regional Office 12 that 326 persons, mostly students, suffered slight injuries as a result of the quake.

He said 13 buildings in parts of the city incurred “slight/partial damages” following the quake based on initial reports received by their office.

A portion of Buayan Bridge in Barangay Buayan, specifically the lane going to Alabel, Sarangani province, was partially damaged, he said.

Power was cut off in the entire city and in Sarangani province following the quake but was partially restored around 7 p.m.

City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao said around 300 students were rushed to the local government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital (DJPRH) due to minor injuries, hyperventilation and panic attacks.

Most of the victims were attending a school event at the city gymnasium in Barangay Lagao when the quake struck.

“Most of them only suffered from panic attack. One victim was admitted for further observation,” she told reporters Friday night.

The mayor said she has directed the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the City Engineer’s Office to conduct a thorough inspection of all government and private buildings in the city.

She said that based on initial reports, several structures suffered damages due to the quake, among them the SM Mall, KCC Mall and Robinsons Mall.

“There were also some cracks found at the city hall building,” added Mayor Pacquiao, who personally assisted the handling of victims brought to the DJPRH.

In Glan, Sarangani, Mayor Yap said some portions of the walls at the five-story municipal hall incurred damages due to the quake but their workers were all safe except for some minor injuries.

He said two bridges were damaged, with one situated in Barangay Tapon declared impassable after moving from its original position.

A portion of the highway in Barangay Kapatan was hit by a landslide following the quake but was already passable as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Yap said he received a report of a major landslide at the upper portion of Barangay Mudan that reportedly buried several houses.

“We’re currently monitoring the situation there but barangay officials initially reported that there were feared casualties as none of the residents were able to flee,” he said in an interview over Brigada News FM here.

The mayor said they were not able to immediately launch search and rescue operations as the site was only accessible by a four to five-hour hike.

“This is our priority right now. We will try to bring some of our heavy equipment there in the morning (Saturday) and request for a chopper to assist our response operations,” he said.

In South Cotabato, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Rolly Doane Aquino said several structures also incurred damages, among them the Gaisano Mall in Koronadal City.

He said six houses, four in Tupi and one each in Polomolok and Tampakan, were also damaged. (Allen V. Estabillo/MindaNews)