Ateneo de Davao. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 November) – The Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) is among the top 10 universities in the Philippines.

ADDU ranked 651-700 in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in Asia for 2024, making it the leading university in Mindanao.

Other universities in Mindanao that made the list are Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology at 701-750, and Mindanao State University in Marawi City and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City at 801.

The University of the Philippines, which inched up to rank no. 78 from 87, led the Philippine universities.

According to the QS website, there are 856 universities from Asia that are included in the list of top universities.

It said Peking University in Beijing, China has been ranked as the best university in the region, benefiting from a perfect score for academic reputation, followed by The University of Hong Kong at 2nd and National University of Singapore at 3rd.

It said that the 20th edition of QS World University Rankings “features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasize employability and sustainability.”

Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Rankings highlights the top universities in Asia each year.The indicators used to compile the QS Asia University Rankings are academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty/student ratio (10%), international research network (10%), citations per paper (10%) and papers per faculty (5%), staff with a PhD (5%), proportion of international faculty (2.5%) and proportion of international students (2.5%), and proportion of inbound exchange students (2.5%) and proportion of outbound exchange students (2.5%). (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)