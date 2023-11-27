Screenshot of the viral Chowking worker in Davao City delivering orders to subdivision homeowners. From Titktok video posted by @cabralmaria__

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 November ) – A video of a female worker of a Chowking restaurant here asking door-to-door orders has gone viral on social media, with the management of the fast-food chain ordering the branch to stop the practice.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, Chowking Philippines said that they requested the branch to pause “outside-store orders” being taken by its employees.

“We assure our customers and the public that we are treating this matter seriously. As such, we have asked the store to place the said activity on hold while the guidelines to ensure compliance with our standards are undergoing review,” the statement said.

Chowking is owned by Jollibee Foods Corp, acquiring it in 2000.

The company issued the statement after a TikTok video went viral, which showed a service crew of the Chinese style fast-food chain going door-to-door asking potential customers to order their products.

According to the video uploaded by Tiktok user Maria Cabral (@cabralmaria__), the service worker, identified as “Shella,” was allegedly required by her manager to look for customers outside their store located at SM City Davao due to poor in-branch sales.

According to the service crew, she would personally deliver the food from the store to the customer’s house that had placed the order, and that she would use her own money to speedily transport orders that would perish shortly, such as halo-halo.

As of posting time Monday, the video reached around 4.8 million plays, 401,300 reactions, and 5,800 comments.

“For context, it is a 15-minute walk to get to where this is filmed. She had to go back and forth three times just to deliver the food. There’s nothing but an umbrella, they didn’t give her water or allowance to use a jeep or tricycle. (I’m) very disappointed with the whole situation,” Cabral said in her TikTok video.

The fast-food chain stated that the employee “continues to be a valued member of the store.”

The employee gave her consent to post the video online. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)