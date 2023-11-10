Children return to school in Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 23, 2017 after lunch break. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 November) – A total of 739 individuals fled their homes in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur in the wake of an encounter between a unit of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters on Thursday, a military official said.

The fighting erupted after the BIFF attacked the house of Ben Tikaw, brigade commander of the 105th Base Command of MILF-BIAF in Barangay Tukanalipao, according to BGen Oriel Pangcog, commander of the 601st Infantry Division.

The clash started around 8:50pm on Thursday and continued until early morning of Friday, Pangcog said.

The 33rd Infantry Battalion sent troops to the area around 11am to intervene, he said.

No casualties were reported on either side.

The BIFF is a breakaway group of the MILF. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)