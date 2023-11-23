Streetdancing contestants perform during the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan 2023 along the streets of Davao City on Saturday, 19 August 2023. The Kadayawan Festival has become a major tourism magnet for the city. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 November) – At least 1.1 million tourists visited this city from January to October 2023, up 57.14 percent from the 700,000 recorded during the same period last year, data from the City Tourism Office (CTO) showed.

Speaking on “Wednesday’s Media Forum at the Habi at Kape,” Jennifer Romero, CTO officer-in-charge, stressed that the local government has seen “an exponential increase” in the number of tourist arrivals since travel restrictions were eased.

She said that big events, including meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE), and the resumption of domestic and international flights have attracted a number of visitors to this city.

Romero said that reaching a one-million mark as of October in tourist arrivals “is a good indication” that the local government is well within its target of surpassing its pre- COVID-19 pandemic record.

“We remain steadfast with our target that we will be reaching the figure prior to pandemic, in the banner year of 2019 which is 2.5 million tourists,” she added.

She said the local tourism office targets to reach 1.5 million for the entire period of 2023.

Romero said that she is optimistic that the city would have a bigger number of tourists visiting this city next year as they strengthen efforts to promote the locality as a premier destination for MICE events.

She said that local stakeholders have revitalize efforts to push for more national and international MICE bookings in Davao.

“This year, we have so many activities. MICE bookings is one, and the travel is already back in full swing. We have international flights. We have consistently hosted MICE events. Then, the mobility in and out of Davao City is also back to normal,” she said.

Last October 29, Xiamen Air resumed the twice weekly Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flights.

The Davao-Hong Kong-Davao flights were also relaunched with Clark-based Royal Air Philippines starting on October 8.

Other international flights flying from Davao International Airport are Qatar Airlines’ Davao-Doha-Davao and Davao-Singapore-Davao, being serviced by Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary Scoot. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)