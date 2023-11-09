DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 Nov)—The city government is encouraging Dabawenyos to join the interfaith Prayer Rally for Peace to pray for the ongoing tensions between countries in the Middle East and Europe.

The multi-sectoral prayer rally, which will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Gulf View Esplanade of the Davao City Coastal Road, is open to all people regardless of “religion, culture, and gender” to pray for peace and safety around the world.

Buses will be provided to transport passengers to and from the Gulf View Esplanade. Pick up points are at Lanang Overpass with two buses, at the Agila Stage across San Pedro Cathedral with one bus, and Mintal Gym with two buses, which depart for the venue at 1 p.m., according to the City Government.

The same buses will be used to transport participants back to the pick-up points after the program, it added.

A Peace Concert will follow shortly after the program, featuring Ekklesia, Fresh Start Band, Jetz Tacsanan, and Kokoi Baldo.

The City Council of Davao also passed last November 7 a resolution, sponsored by 1st District Councilor Pillar C. Braga, “encouraging and urging the Dabawenyos to join and participate in the multi-sectoral rally for peace.”

The coastal road, starting from Corner Bago to Corner Talomo, will be temporarily closed to motorists and even to all physical and leisure activities, including jogging and biking, on the same day of the rally, and will reopen on Friday. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)