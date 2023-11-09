The City Government of Davao announced on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, that it will close down a large portion of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road to hold an Interfaith Prayer Rally for Peace on Thursday, 9 November.

Expect heavy traffic. Here’s a live traffic map.

The public advisory reads: “In line with the upcoming Interfaith Prayer Rally for Peace, the Gulf View Esplanade of the Davao City Coastal Road will be temporarily closed to all physical and leisure activities, including jogging and biking, on November 9, 2023.

Physical and leisure activities will resume on November 10, 2023.

Daghang salamat.”

The local government said it will provide buses to transport attendees on a first come, first served basis.

Buses leave at 1 p.m. at pickup points in Lasang Overpass, San Pedro (near Agila Stage), and Mintal Gym.

The local government also included the following reminders.