DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 November)—The newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president here vows to bring youth service programs to the far-flung areas.

Kristine John Abdul Mercado, Davao CIty’s SK Federation president, delivering her privlege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday (21 November 2023). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

“To all SK [Chairpersons], rest assured that the services of SK Federation will go to your barangays as I am planning to visit all barangays of Davao City,” Kristine John Abdul Mercado said in a privilege speech during the City Council’s session Tuesday morning.

Davao is the country’s largest city in terms of land area, with 182 barangays in 2,444 square kilometers.

Mercado is SK chair of Barangay Sasa, one of the most populous barangays in the city.

Mercado, who will also be a city councilor replacing the former federation president, Jaffar Marohomsalic, said there is a need to visit far-flung areas, such as in Marilog and Paquibato districts, as “they will need more” of the city’s social services and youth development programs.

She emphasized that during her term, she will be keen in improving educational facilities, aid scholarships, and mentoring programs to the youth.

The newly elected federation president said she aims to establish a sports clinic and support the ordinance granting honorarium and benefits to elected and appointed SK members.

“We will equip our young people with the tools they need to succeed in various fields. By nurturing their talents and aspirations, we can create a generation that is not only capable, but also confident in pursuing their dreams,” Mercado said.

Mercado will also assume the roles of chair for the Local Youth Development Council, chair for the committee on youth and sports development, and membership in the committee on future generations, which were the former roles of Marohomsalic.

“I am advocating for SK Cares as my platform, which involves visiting far-flung areas. My ultimate dream is to strive alongside the SK council to reach every barangay and provide services to the community,” Mercado said in the vernacular in an interview with the media.

Notably, the outgoing Marohomsalic served the 18th, 19th and 20th city council from 2018 to 2023, before Mercado’s appointment. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)