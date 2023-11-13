DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 November) – Environmental groups are asking the city government here to declare a “climate emergency” following the extreme flooding in several barangays due to heavy rains on November 8.

In a statement released on Monday, the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), said the recent flooding incident reflects this city’s inefficient urban and drainage planning because several subdivisions and settlements are situated in flood-prone areas.

“The city government should declare a climate emergency to urgently facilitate and prioritize climate mitigation and adaptation interventions for programs and projects along with the full implementation of the targets and projects under the Local Climate Change Action Plan of Davao City,” it said.

The call of IDIS for a declaration of a climate emergency came four days after the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) urged the city government “to treat the recent extreme flooding as a wake-up call to declare a climate emergency.”



“There is no time for complacency,” it said as it also called on the Marcos administration to declare a climate emergency nationwide.

Dogs and their humans wade in floodwater in Gallera de Oro Subdivision in Bago Aplaya the morning after a flood submerged parts of Davao City Wednesday evening (8 November 2023). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The Davao City-based IDIS also noted that the drainage systems have become complex because of the “alteration of natural waterways and creeks” due to land developments, which only contributed to the problem.

It commended the local government’s interventions to address flooding in Matina Pangi, Jade Valley, Agdao, Sasa, and La Verna Subdivision, but added that the city government should expand its efforts to include other flood-affected areas as hazards due to climate change increase.

It said that the local government should prioritize the passage and implementation of the Drainage Master Plan to address flooding in the city.

Among its recommendations are the enhancement of management, easement rehabilitation, and community resilience of creeks and all waterways, not only in the areas with regular incidence of flooding but on all types of waterways to avoid and reduce impacts.

It also suggested a combination of hard infrastructure and nature-based solutions on flood management such as “pumping stations, alternative drainage systems, flood walls, embankments, retention ponds, and wetlands in order to address flash floods.”

It said the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management “should be holistic and multi-disciplinary” and called on “grassroot communities, puroks, homeowners associations” to strengthen efforts on disaster preparedness and response.

In an emailed statement on November 9, the PMCJ said “recurring and severe flooding” here are a reflection on the “inadequate response” of the government in addressing the climate crisis.

It said the city remains susceptible to the climate crisis after years of being under the rule of the Duterte family.

“Despite years of governance and claims that their dynasty has brought Davao City to the level of developed international cities, the harsh truth is that Davao City, like many other cities in the Philippines, remains susceptible to the worsening impacts of the climate crisis,” the group said.

The recent flooding incident affected Barangays Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Ma-a, and Baliok in Talomo District, and Santo Niño in Tugbok District, and displaced 42 families or 129 residents, according to Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Davao.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte suspended classes in flood-affected barangays last November 8.

“Shockingly, some accounts shared by Davao City residents online indicate that what used to be an annual flooding event in the southern part of the city has now become a monthly ordeal,” the PMCJ said.

It said that the Davao flooding incident came a day after the country commemorated the 10th year anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan) where President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. highlighted the need of integrating “climate change knowledge into all plans, decisions, and initiatives to build resilient communities.”

It added that the President’s pronouncements “ring hollow until concrete actions to address the deepening climate crisis are reflected in national policies and the budget.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)