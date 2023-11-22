Former Cateel, Davao Oriental Mayor Giselo Velasco Castillones was shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside a fastfood restaurant on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, in Davao City. Photo courtesy of DCPO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 November) – A former mayor of Cateel town, Davao Oriental was killed while his driver was injured after a shooting incident Wednesday morning outside a Jollibee branch along Kilometer 5 in Buhangin, this city.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), identified the slain victim as Giselo Velasco Castillones and the injured as Junie Castro.

Speaking at the AFP-PNP Press Conference, she said authorities were still conducting an investigation to identify the suspect.

She added that police believed that Castillones was the main target of the gun attack that took place at 10:10 a.m.

Based on the website of the Municipality of Cateel, Castillones was elected vice mayor in 1982 and later assumed as mayor by law of succession from 1983 to 1986.

“We are still waiting for an update and details of the incident that happened this morning,” Tuazon said.

As of 1:16 p.m., she said the police were still conducting follow-up operations.

Tuazon said the victims were about to leave onboard a Mitsubishi Expander after eating breakfast at the fastfood chain when a male suspect approached and shot them four times.

She said the driver was hit during the incident.

After the shooting, Tuazon said the suspect escaped on a motorcycle.

She said the former politician was declared dead by responders from Central 911 while his driver was immediately taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)