DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 November)—Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte said he does not want to question the decision of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa in granting the petition for bail of former Senator Leila de Lima after almost seven years of detention.

During his program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” on SMNI News on Wednesday evening, Duterte said that the granting of the petition was a judge’s discretion.

“I would not want to question the wisdom of the court in granting, sa judge yan eh (that is the judge’s decision), so I don’t want to discuss,” Duterte said.

The former senator, a staunch critic of Duterte and his administration’s war on drugs, and her four other co-accused were temporarily released last Monday after Judge Gener Gito of Branch 206 of the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa, Rizal, allowed them to post bond at P300,000 each.

Duterte said he is unfazed by the possible investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the allegation of human rights violations allegedly committed by law enforcers in the enforcement of the anti-illegal drug campaign during his presidency.

“They are opening up the ICC, noon ayaw nila, ngayon gusto nila iopen, diba noon ayaw. Gusto nila papasukin, di papasukin ninyo. Tingnan natin kung bright kayo. Ako mag haharap ng ICC? Yung ICC mag harap sa akin dito (Before, they did not want to, but now they want to open it. If they want to let it, then you let it in. Let’s see if you are bright. Why will I face ICC there? ICC should face me here),” he said.

Duterte said he would lecture the investigators from ICC on “international law.”

He added that he would not allow himself to stand trial before the foreign judges at the international court as he would rather be prosecuted before local courts for the alleged crimes.

“I-prosecute ako ng Pilipino at doon sa korte ng Pilipino at makulong ako dun sa Bilibid, hindi doon sa Hague (Let the Filipinos prosecute me, before a Philippine court, and I will be imprisoned there at Bilibid, not in The Hague),” he said.

Duterte said the ICC should not interfere as the Philippines is no longer a member but added that he is not opposing any investigation by the international tribunal.

“I’m not even opposing it. Go ahead. Come, come, come,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)