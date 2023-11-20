FACT CHECK: No death from Magnitude 6.8 quake in Davao City

There were no fatalities from a crane that collapsed atop a high-rise condominium under construction in Davao City following a Magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao on November 17.

Several claims, which circulated hours after the tremor occurred through posts on Facebook and video footage on Messenger, said at least one person died after the crane collapsed at The Paragon Davao.

The circulated video footage actually happened in General Santos City, where two people were crushed to death after a wall collapsed because of the strong earthquake.

The epicenter of the Magnitude 6.8 tectonic quake, which struck at 4:14 p.m., was located 28 kilometers southwest of Sarangani town, Davao Occidental, at a depth of 63 kilometers.

Different intensities were recorded in several areas in Mindanao.

Intensity VII was recorded in Glan, Sarangani province and Intensity VI in the cities of General Santos and Koronadal, and Polomolok in South Cotabatao.

Intensity V was registered in Pantukan, Davao de Oro; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Kiamba, Maitum, Maasim, and Malungon in Sarangani; Banga, Lake Sebu, Tampakan, and Tupi in South Cotabato; and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity IV was recorded in Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur; Davao City and Magsaysay in Davao del Sur; Banisilan, Matalam, Kabacan, and Kidapawan City in North Cotabato; Malapatan, Sarangani; and, Norala, Tantangan, Santo Niño, and T’Boli in South Cotabato.

The quake caused destructions to either equipment or buildings in parts of Region XI (Davao region) and Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

At least nine persons died due to the Magnitude 6.8 earthquake, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Three of the dead were confirmed to have been from General Santos City.

The General Santos City Police Office identified the two dead victims in the viral video footage as Danny Ginung, 26, and Jane Ginung, 18, who died at their workplace at the Amadeo Compound in Barangay San Isidro. They were crushed by a wall that collapsed because of the quake.

The couple’s death was reported by various media outlets, including MindaNews, GMA News and Radyo Inquirer.

Contrary to the Facebook and Facebook Messenger claims that there was a fatality from the crane that collapsed because of the earthquake in Davao City, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) separately clarified that there’s no dead victim from the incident.

The collapsed crane only incurred minor damage to a nearby house.

The owner of the house, identified as Rogelio Castro, 77, of Almond Street, SIR Phase 2, Matina, Davao City, suffered minor injuries from fallen debris, the DCPO said in a report.

