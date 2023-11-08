FACT CHECK: The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey did not visit Lanao del Sur

A post on Facebook group Main Pop Girls Stanposting went viral for claiming that The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey stayed for a vacation in Lanao del Sur province. It was not true, however.

Facebook user Jose Angelo Uchi Esquera reposted the false information on November 4, which showed a photo of the actress in Lanao del Sur. The user first shared it on September 20 in the same Facebook page.

Lanao del Sur is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The false Facebook claim generated 29,000 Likes, 22,083 Shares and 790 comments as of Wednesday, November 8.

The photo showing Bailey in a beachwear and sitting on the trunk of a coconut tree was originally posted by the actress on her Instagram page.

She was having a vacation in the Caribbean country of Saint Lucia.

According to a story published on www.loopnews.com, Bailey visited Saint Lucia with her sister Chloe last July.

The photo was uploaded by the actress on her Instagram account, @hallebailey, on July 23, along with a series of photos of her and some landscape shots in the island.

Several other international media outlets, including Daily Mail and The News International, also published articles about Bailey’s vacation in Saint Lucia.

The Facebook page Main Pop Girls Stanposting is popular for sharing memes or posts that have slight modifications intended to spread humor to Internet users. The public group counts at least 869,700 members.

Some users asked for context or questioned the reliability of the false post of The Little Mermaid star in Lanao del Sur.

Facebook user Erto Dump wrote, “Legit? Sya yan nasa pinas?” (Is that legitimate? Was it really her in the Philippines?).

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Yas D. Ocampo and Miah Christine Bontilao / MindaNews)