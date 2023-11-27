FACT CHECK: Wrong photos used for Sultan Kudarat’s Kalimudan Festival, concert

A collage posted on Facebook, which showed a huge crowd of concert-goers to the Kalimudan Festival of Sultan Kudarat province, has used wrong photos of other events that happened last year.

Facebook user Datu Sadon II, who has 13,000 followers, posted the false photos on Saturday, November 25, with the caption “Sad but true.” It generated 18,534 reactions, 2,206 shares and 361 comments as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The two photos with huge crowds were labeled as “Kalimudan” and “concert.” The other one with a small crowd was described as attending a “symposium.”

Sultan Kudarat province held its 25th Kalimudan Festival last November 22, in celebration of the province’s foundation day. The province was created on November 22, 1973 through Presidential Proclamation No. 341, s. 1973 signed by the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Using reverse image search, MindaNews tracked the two photos with huge crowds as false and misleading depictions of actual events.

The top most photo was taken during the campaign rally of the Uniteam party in Cebu City on April 18, 2022 for the May 9, 2022 elections. Uniteam’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, respectively, ultimately ended up as winners.

The next photo labeled “concert” was actually a campaign rally of presidential candidate and then Vice President Leni Robredo in Balanga City, Bataan on April 19, 2022.

Datu Sadon II’s Facebook post suggests that more people prefer to attend a festival or concert than a symposium. MindaNews was not able to trace the source of the third photo labeled “symposium.”

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories.

MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)