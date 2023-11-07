ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 7 Nov)—A strong rain here this afternoon flooded the southern part of downtown Iligan until evening, overflowing a major bridge along the highway.

A police vehicle is trapped in the flood in Barangay Mahayahay, Iligan City Tuesday evening (7 November 2023). Photo courtesy of the Iligan City Police Office

Police said vehicles had not been able to cross Tubod Bridge starting 5 p.m.

Maj. Zanrex Panolong, spokesperson of the Iligan City Police Office, told MindaNews that vehicles are still not able to cross the bridge as of 9 p.m. because of debris on the road. Besides, many vehicles were stranded in the highway as they conked out as the floodwaters rose suddenly, he added.

Panolong noted that the rain in the afternoon lasted only for an hour, but suspected that there might be waterspout (“buhawi”) in the mountains and the water brought down via Tubod River.

City Councilor Ramil Emborong, chairman of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, confirmed that Barangays Mahayahay, Ubaldo Laya and Barangay Abuno were affected. He said that responders from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) have been dispatched to the affected areas.

The CDRRMO, in its Facebook page, issued a warning at 3:15 p.m. that some parts of Iligan were “experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds.”

It advised volunteer groups and the public “to take precautionary measures” as “water level increases, fallen trees, and street flooding incidents are likely to be experienced.” (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)