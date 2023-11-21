Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla issues a pastoral letter condemning the “increasing incidence of salvagings (summary executions) and killings of young people even those who are merely suspects in drug pushing.”

Capalla also called on Dabawenyos and civil society groups “to assist the City government and its law enforcement agencies to undertake a humane and civil campaign against criminals and lawless elements in society.”

Pastoral Letter: Thou Shall Not Kill

