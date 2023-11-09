DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 Nov)—Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte on Thursday has suspended all classes in all levels both in public and private schools in barangays affected by flooding due to a heavy downpour brought about by easterlies or localized thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.

The flood at the junction of Bago Aplaya Road and MacArthur Highway in Toril, Davao City, photographed 8 a.m. Thursday (9 November 2023). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The affected barangays included Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Ma-a, and Baliok in Talomo District, and Santo Niño in Tugbok District.

Franz Irag, information officer of the Office of the Civil Defense-11, said that there were 42 families or 129 residents displaced by the flooding incident due to the overflowing of the Talomo-Lipadas River.

In his two-page proclamation, Duterte said that the City Government is duty-bound to safeguard the welfare of the public and undertake measures to avert any untoward incidents or disasters that may be caused by the heavy downpour and subsequent flooding.

Andy Valiente, whose house in Gallera de Oro Subdivision in Bago Aplaya was submerged in flood waters, told MindaNews in an interview that strong rains started around 9:30 p.m.

Ruth Niog, of Gallera de Oro Subdivision in Bago Aplaya, Davao City, starts cleaning her house the morning after the flood. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

He said water started to rise by 11 p.m. Two hours later, the six of them in the household, including two children, climbed up the roof because of the strong current, leaving all their belongings in the water.

“It was the worst flood ever because it almost reached the roof,” said the survivor of more than 20 floods in the area, which is close to the Talomo River. They stayed on the roof until water subsided in the morning.

In a weather advisory released 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that because of a low pressure area somewhere near Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte, “moderate with occasionally heavy (4.5-7.5 with occasionally 7.5-15 liters/meter^2 per hour) rains are being experienced” over Davao del Sur.

In another advisory on Thursday, the agency forecasts moderate to heavy rain showers with lighting and strong winds due to thunderstorms in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao City , as well as portions of Maguindanao del Sur, North Cotabato, Sarangani Province, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Zamboanga del Norte. (Antonio L. Colina IV and Gregorio C. Bueno / MindaNews)