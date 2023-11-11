Image courtesy of Krizler Tanalgo / MOBIOS+

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 11 November) — A rich biodiversity database on Mindanao’s terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems is now available and openly accessible to researchers and conservationists worldwide.

Mindanao is the second largest island-grouping in the Philippines, an archipelagic nation composed of 7,641 islands. The country is considered as among those with the highest levels of endemism globally and is a hotspot for biodiversity conservation.

Situated in the southern Philippines, Mindanao is a treasure trove of terrestrial species, boasting one of the highest densities of unique flora and fauna on the planet, the data paper The MOBIOS+: A FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable) database for Mindanao’s terrestrial biodiversity noted.

However, despite Mindanao’s ecological significance, consolidated biodiversity records and information remain unavailable for the region previously, it added.

MOBIOS+ stands for Mindanao Open Biodiversity Information.

The MOBIOS+ database currently contains information for 12,814 georeferenced species occurrences from 1,925 species in the Mindanao faunal region (mainland Mindanao and adjacent provinces in Visayas), its authors wrote.

The database represents at least 10 taxonomic classes of terrestrial and freshwater fauna. This is the first database version that contains biodiversity records based on literature from the early 21st century for terrestrial fauna from the faunal region of Mindanao, they added.

Associate Professor Krizler Tanalgo of the Ecology and Conservation Research Laboratory at the University of Southern Mindanao, the project leader behind MOBIOS+, noted the primary goal of the MOBIOS+ database is to address the substantial data deficiencies by compiling contemporary biodiversity information in the 21st century.

“We aim to democratize biodiversity information, making it readily available to researchers, policymakers, and conservation biologists. By doing so, we hope to facilitate well-informed decisions to address pressing environmental challenges, with a particular focus on the often underrepresented Mindanao region, which tends to receive limited attention in terms of research and funding,” Tanalgo said in a news release.

“The MOBIOS+ database is not only a testament to the dedication of the scientific community, but also a beacon of hope for the future of biodiversity conservation in Mindanao and beyond. It will support researchers and conservationists in identifying species and areas that require immediate prioritization and action, safeguarding the unique and fragile ecosystems of this extraordinary region,” he added.

According to the authors, “the database we present here is the first of its kind and currently the most comprehensive attempt to establish the largest consolidated database for Mindanao biodiversity, based on publicly available literature.”

“With its vast collection of biodiversity data, this database will prove to be a valuable resource for advancing biodiversity research and analysis,” it added.

The MOBIOS+ database is available through the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) platform. The project aims to continuously update the species database, complementing on-ground biodiversity efforts in Mindanao, Pensoft Publishers said.

Besides Tanalgo, the other authors are Kier Celestial Dela Cruz, Angelo Rellama Agduma, Jeaneth Magelen V. Respicio, Sumaira S. Abdullah, Renee Jane Alvaro-Ele, Bona Abigail Hilario-Husain, Meriam Manampan-Rubio, Sedra A. Murray, Lothy F. Casim, Athea Mohidda M. Pantog, Shiela Mae P. Balase, Rallyessa Mohann A. Abdulkasan, Chasty Andrea S. Aguirre, Nadjmussahar L. Banto, Sheila Mae M. Broncate, Ace D. Dimacaling, Gerald Vince N. Fabrero, Asraf K. Lidasan, Analiza A. Lingcob, Ariane M. Millondaga, Kathlene Faye L. Panilla, Crystal Queen M. Sinadjan, and Norlaine D. Unte.

Their peer-reviewed data paper was published at the Biodiversity Data Journal on October 9. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)