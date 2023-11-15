Philippine Eagles “Geothermica” and “Sambisig” are received at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore in June 2019. Photo from PEF Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 November) – The national government plans to send five additional Philippine Eagles to Bird Paradise in Mandai Wild Reserve in Singapore for conservation breeding, according to Dr. Jayson Ibañez, director for research and conservation of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

In an interview at the sidelines of “Consultation with Indigenous Cultural Communities of Mt. Apo for the proposed establishment of the Mt. Apo Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center” at the Seda Abreeza Hotel on Tuesday, Ibañez said PEF has pre-identified the birds that will be brought to the Singapore zoo.

He said it remains unclear as to when the loaning of additional raptors will happen but added that negotiation between the Philippine government and its counterparts in Singapore was underway.

He explained that the loan program is part of the efforts to conserve the critically endangered Philippine Eagles from extinction.

“Just imagine all our captive birds are in one facility. If a catastrophe happens, all of them will die. That’s what they call ‘all eggs in one basket syndrome. Let’s distribute breeding stocks and spread the risks,” he said.

He said a risk assessment would still have to be undertaken by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, PEF, and other wildlife experts to identify the potential risks, including the threats and diseases.

He said the five birds are all captive-bred so they can “tolerate the breeding conditions.”

The Philippine eagle is a species declared critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 1996. To date, the PEF estimated that there are only 392 pairs of Philippine eagles in the wild.

One of the rarest eagles in the world, the Philippine Eagle can grow to a height of three feet (from the tip of crown jewel to its tail), a wingspan of seven feet, and can weigh eight kilograms.

In June 2019, the country sent Philippine Eagles “Geothermica” and “Sambisig” to Jurong Bird Park in Singapore for a 10-year loan program agreement signed by the Philippine government with Wildlife Reserves Singapore to protect the critically endangered raptors from extinction due to calamities and diseases.

However, 19-year-old Geothermica died last September from a fungal infection caused by Aspergillus molds.

“I don’t think there were lapses because Singapore zoo is one of the best facilities… Although it’s sad, we think it should not stop us from exploring cooperative breeding with the help of international partners because we cannot do it alone. There are successful partnerships or models that we can follow,” he said.

Of the five raptors, Ibañez said two are pairs and the one male raptor would be paired with Sambisig.

He added that cooperative breeding saved critically endangered birds California condor and bearded vultures from going extinct. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)