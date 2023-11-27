DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 November) – A suspect in a robbery hold-up incident was killed after he allegedly engaged the police during a hot pursuit operation at 12:35 a.m. Monday in Barangay Wilfredo Aquino, Agdao, this city, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said Monday that the suspect allegedly robbed a 27-year-old female victim, identified only as alias Jenny, at gunpoint at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday while she was walking at Marang Street of the same barangay.

The unidentified suspect took her P1,000 cash and fled, the official added.

She said the victim immediately reported the incident to the Bajada Police Station, which immediately dispatched personnel to investigate the incident and apprehend the suspect, who was wearing a black shirt paired with a checkered shortpant.

Tuazon said the responding police officers found the suspect walking along Horseshoe Drive in Jereza Subdivision after the victim positively identified him.

But instead of submitting himself to authorities, he drew his gun and fired twice at the responding police, prompting them to retaliate, she said.

“The victim positively identified the suspect as the very same person who forcibly took her money,” Tuazon said.

As of posting time Monday, she said no one has claimed the cadaver of the still unidentified suspect, who was allegedly a notorious robber in the downtown area.

After the encounter, she said the authorities brought the suspect to the Southern Philippines Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)